Kevin Costner Breaks Silence On John Dutton's Death On 'Yellowstone'

The final season premiere of Yellowstone has left plenty in shambles, particularly the fate of Kevin Costner's character John Dutton. The crew had to find a decent way to write him off off screen but fans still don't feel great about the final result. What does the actor himself have to say though?

Recently, Costner went on The Michael Smerconish Program on SiriusXM for an interview. Given the recency, people want to know what he thinks about his character John Dutton's fate on Yellowstone. However, Kevin hasn't actually seen it yet, it's all been hearsay for him. "I didn't see it. I heard it's a suicide, so that doesn't make me want to rush to go see it," he shrugs.

The host similarly shrugs and says Dutton doesn't seem like the kind of character to go out like that. Costner firmly agrees but ultimately gives the Yellowstone crew the benefit of the doubt. "Well, they're pretty smart people. Maybe it's a red herring. Who knows? They're very good. And they'll figure that out," Kevin says.

Kevin Costner Still Hasn't Actually Seen John Dutton's Fate on Yellowstone

Additionally, Kevin Costner emphasizes that his departure wasn't a matter of him quitting. Rather, there were some circumstances in place that muddied things for all parties involved. "I didn't really have to leave anything behind. There were the gaps that were there... contractual things that would allow for both things to be done, but because both things were contractual, you had to make room for the other thing. There was room, but it was difficult for them to keep their schedule," Kevin explains.

"It seemed to be, it was just too difficult for them to do it. There was the time there, what happened, you can deal with it. But no one, I didn't leave. I didn't quit the show. Okay? I had made a contract to do all three. There was a contract in place to do all three. And within about an eight-month period, two more different kind of contracts were being negotiated. Not at my request, but at their request to try to do things," Kevin Costner adds.

Ultimately, it was simply a matter of consistency according to Costner. "I accommodated them on those extra two things that changed, things change, and finally when they wanted to change it a third time, because I had my obligations to do, I had 300 people waiting for me, I couldn't help them anymore. I just simply couldn't help them," Kevin says. "But I didn't quit the show. There was no, there was just a, you know, everybody has to live up to what they say they're going to do. And it doesn't matter what business you're in."