Kevin Costner Believes There's Still More 'Yellowstone' Story Left

For someone who doesn't have anything to do with this final season of Yellowstone, Kevin Costner sure has a lot to say about it. The past two years sees an abundance of beef between the actor and the producers for the smash TV show. Eventually, it became so bad that Costner isn't even in their final season. Now, he leaves a glaring hole on the show without his star power. Still, he believes there's still potential in Yellowstone for more seasons.

Recently, Entertainment Tonight interviews Kevin Costner on a red carpet setting. There, he remains complimentary of that time in his life. Moreover, he claims that there's still some meat left on the bone within the Yellowstone universe. "That's been a wonderful part of my life, making Yellowstone, and who knows, sometimes things have a way of circling back. I haven't seen that dust trail coming towards me and I've always been open to what I started. Five seasons was a lot for us to do, and I think that story is not finished," he emphasizes.

Kevin Costner Says There's More Yellowstone Story to Be Told

There's a question that begs answering then. If Costner believes there's potential for more story, where else would they go? He floats one potential idea out there. The Dutton family is a dynasty, why not focus on future generations? "I don't know... obviously they can go on, have children, so make the story about them," Kevin says.

It would certainly be an interesting prompt for later on down the line. However, I think now is the right time to leave the Dutton story for now. The last thing you ever want to do is overstay your welcome. Perhaps Kevin comes back one day once the tension settles between himself and the show. Only time will tell there.