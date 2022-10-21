Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman Creating New Civil War Series For Paramount

Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman teaming up to bring an untold true story from the Civil War era to the screen? Yes, please! The legendary actors are joining forces with their respective production companies, Territory Pictures and Revelations Entertainment, to produce The Gray House, a new six-hour limited series that will be a spy drama during the Civil War.

Reminiscent of Costner's film Hidden Figures, The Gray House will tell the story of three women who General Ulysses S. Grant has credited with helping the North defeat the South in the American Civil War. We know Costner is drawn to this era in history as it was the setting for his Oscar winner Dances With Wolves as well as his upcoming saga Horizon he's currently filming. Similarly, Freeman starred in the film Glory, which covered the story of the United States' first all-African-American regiment in the Union Army.

According to Deadline, the series is centered around the female unsung heroes who helped the North during this monumental time in American history. "A Richmond Socialite and her daughter, a formerly enslaved African-American and a courtesan build the first successful female spy ring, operating right under the noses of the Confederate High Command. They risk life and liberty to help win the war and preserve American Democracy."

Both actors' production companies are teaming up with Big Dreams Entertainment's founder Leslie Greif who co-wrote the original script with Darrell Fetty and John Sayles. Oscar-nominated director Roland Joffé (The Mission) is set to direct the upcoming series, which will begin shooting in the spring of 2023.

"The Gray House is an untold true story of three amazingly brave abolitionist heroes of the Civil War, who just happened to be women," said Costner. "Having a passion for history, it's always personally fulfilling to share richly layered stories about America's unsung heroes. I'm delighted to join forces with my friends Leslie Greif and Morgan Freeman with whom I've had great success to produce this important, epic saga."

