Kentucky Shooting Kills 5 People, Suspect Still on The Run

Recently, The Laurel County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky reports a shooting takes place near a local highway. Deputy Gilbert Acciardo details the crime scene after the gunman shoots up the place. "When our first two units got to the scene there, they said it was a madhouse: people on the sides of the road, emergency flashers going, bullet holes, windows shot out, nine vehicles shot. Can you imagine that? Just chaotic," he explains during a news conference.

The gunman shoots 5 people in total. Thankfully, they're all in stable condition but some of their injuries are more serious than the others. For instance, one person has a gunshot wound in their face from the shooting.

Currently, the police are on a manhunt for their primary suspect from the shooting. They're looking for 32 year old Joseph A. Couch, a white man weighing 154 pounds and hovering just below six feet tall.

At the moment, the local mayor Randall Weddle stresses local homeowners to stay inside. Moreover, he urges them to report anything suspicious going on around their homes. "We're asking folks please do not go outside your home shooting because we might have first responders in that area. It's important to know you are safe. We have multiple agencies in this community, in the city of London and in Laurel County," he explains.

Kentucky Tragedy Takes Place After The Devastating Georgia School Shooting

This isn't the only tragic shooting to take place recently either. Not long ago, alleged shooter Colt Gray murders several in fatal school shooting. Both him and his father Colin, who purchased the gun for his son, have been arrested by the local authorities.

Additionally, the grandfather believes the dad is just as guilty as the alleged perpetrator. He notes behavioral issues from the both of them, particularly Colt. "I understand that Colt did it, and he needs to pay the ultimate price," he explains. "I understand that and I don't disagree with that, but his dad is as guilty as Colt is."