Kentucky Sheriff Allegedly Shot And Killed A Judge At The Courthouse Over An Argument

A Kentucky sheriff, Shawn Mickey Stines, is being charged with the murder of District Judge, Kevin Mullins. Per WKYT, the Kentucky State Police responded to a 911 call from the Letcher County Courthouse. There were reports of shots being fired within the building.

When police and emergency medical services arrived, they found Mullins, who had multiple gunshot wounds. Despite attempts to save his life, Mullins would die of his wounds. A preliminary investigation would find that Stines allegedly shot Mullins following a verbal dispute. Currently, the nature of the argument is unclear.

Stines reportedly was arrested on the scene without further incident. Stines will face charges of first-degree murder. Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice, Laurance B. VanMeter, reacted to the tragedy, saying that he was "shocked by this act of violence" and the entire court system was "shaken by this news."

Further, Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, released a statement on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account regarding the shooting. "Sadly, I have been informed that a district judge in Letcher County was shot and killed in his chambers this afternoon. There is far too much violence in this world, and I pray there is a path to a better tomorrow," he states.

Additionally, per WAPT, Lead County Prosecutor, Matt Butler, recused himself and his office from investigations into the shooting. "We all know each other here. ... Anyone from Letcher County would tell you that Judge Mullins and I married sisters and that we have children who are first cousins but act like siblings," Butler said in a statement.

"For that reason, among others, I have already taken steps to recuse myself and my entire office," he concluded. Mullins was known for promoting substance abuse treatment for people involved in the justice system. He helped many residents enter inpatient residential treatment. He also dutifully assisted in developing a program called Addiction Recovery Care to offer peer support services in the courthouse. His contributions to the judicial system were plentiful, and it's a loss that's sure to be felt for years to come.