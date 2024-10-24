Kentucky Neighborhood Goes Viral For ‘George Jones Neighborhood Night’ Lawn Mower Parade – Sign Me Up!

It used to be that people knew their neighbors and all the milestones that marked their lives. Folks shared information about when their kids graduated high school and got married, when family members passed away, and how they were getting along in general . Residents of communities in America, especially small towns, were chummy and relied on each other. They had casual, leisurely fun together. These days, however, especially with the advent of technology and social media, we have our noses pressed to our devices and seem to have less direct, personal contact with those living right nearby.

Videos by Wide Open Country

One neighborhood in Kentucky is turning back the pages of the calendar and has old-fashioned themed get-togethers that bring folks out for a simple good time. They frequently pay tribute to George Jones, the famous and highly successful country music singer who passed away in 2013. (His nickname was Possum.) Per Whiskey Riff, they recently had a lawn mower parade in Jones' honor. Now that must have been quite a frisky promenade!

What Happened At The Lawn Mower Parade Honoring 'Possum'?

Someone Made A TikTok Video Of The Unique Procession

Per the outlet, "Each lawn mower was decked out; some resembled Jones' iconic green riding lawn mower. Some neighbors even attached trailers on the back of their mowers so the whole family could ride along, creating more than one seat."

Sounds like they had tons of fun with this concept!

The Connection You Would Never Guess Between George Jones And Lawn Mowers

Jones Would Ride One In Search Of Liquor If His Wife At The Time Hid The Car Keys

George Jones described the situation in his autobiography, I Lived to Tell It All, via Whiskey Riff: "I can vaguely remember my anger at not being able to find keys to anything that moved and looking longingly out a window at a light that shone over our property. There, gleaming in the glow, was that ten-horsepower rotary engine under a seat; a key glistening in the ignition."

Jones added, "I imagine the top speed for that old mower was five miles per hour. It might have taken an hour and a half or more for me to get to the liquor store, but get there I did."