Kentucky Mom Claims Social Media Manipulated Her Into Killing Kids

Last year, in November, a Kentucky mom shot and killed her children, aged 9 and 6. She had claimed it was because social media had influenced and manipulated her. She now pleads guilty.

In a press release via Facebook, Bullitt County Sheriff's Office revealed that at 11:07, they received reports of the shootings. The two children were taken to hospital but succumbed to their wounds. The mom, Tiffanie Lucas, was arrested.

Initially, Lucas defended her actions. She told authorities that she was "being manipulated through Facebook, through the internet or through Wi-Fi" to do what she did. She also simultaneously claimed it was an "accident."

It's unclear exactly what she means by this. No extra explanation or reasoning was given. Without insight into this manipulation, it's a hard defense to take seriously.

Now, however, nearly a year later, Lucas pleads guilty.

Mom Pleads Guilty For Murdering Her Children

It is unknown why Lucas has decided to plead guilty.

A month ago, PEOPLE obtained a motion from her defence on September 11 that the defense attorney plans to "assert a defense of insanity at the time of the alleged offense."

A detective on the scene in November reported that Lucas had collapsed into a neighbor's yard after stumbling out of the house. It's unconfirmed whether any substances were involved in the incident. It would likely be known if there were substances, however.

Between the mother's acts on that day, the "manipulation" defense, the insanity plea, to outright admitting guilt, Lucas seems finally to be done excusing her way out of this situation.

Following the guilty plea, Lucas has opted for an open plea. This means that the judge will decide her sentence. According to WDRB, the charges she now pleads guilty to may give her 20 to 50 years for each murder. She may even receive a life sentence. She will be sentenced next month.

An Auntie of the kids, Bobbie Baker, had initially told reporters that she deserves to stay in prison for what she did. it's likely that's exactly what will be happening, now.