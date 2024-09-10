Kentucky Highway Shooting Suspect Sent Chilling Text Threatening Violence

The hunt for the prime suspect in a Kentucky highway mass shooting is still ongoing. But new details about 32-year-old Joseph Couch have surfaced.

In the days prior to the shooting, Couch allegedly texted someone that he planned to "kill a lot of people" before committing suicide. Authorities still haven't located Couch following the Kentucky highway mass shooting.

A woman reportedly contacted police a half an hour before the shooting. She tried to warn them about texts that Couch sent her, according to NBC News. Authorities suspect Couch of shooting five drivers along Interstate 75. They haven't been able to locate him after he ditched his vehicle and fled into the remote wilderness.

"I'm going to kill a lot of people. Well, try at least," Couch allegedly wrote. He also threatened to commit suicide afterward.

"I'll kill myself afterward," he added.

After receiving the texts, the woman reached out to authorities in an effort to warn them about Couch. Unfortunately, her efforts came too late.

Kentucky Highway Shooting

So far, authorities have had some difficulty in locating Couch following the shooting. It's been a slow process. "That's probably one of the most remote exits on I-75," Deputy Gilbert Acciardo of the Lauren County Sheriff's Office said. "It's a big task."

The officer described the shooting as random but targeted, intended to inflict mass casualties. It was a chaotic scene afterward.

"People on the sides of the road, emergency flashers going, bullet holes, windows shot out," he said. "Can you imagine that? Just chaotic."

One of the victims described the moment that she got shot. She was in the car with her husband and son when the bullet went through her window.

"It sounded like a tire had blown, so I asked my husband, and he said it was gunshots," Rebecca Puryear told CNN on Sunday. "The next thing I know, my ears are ringing. I look over and my (passenger-side) window is busted and there's a bullet hole.

The officer promises that they will catch him.

"The plan right now is to continue doing what we're doing while we have some daylight there, to continue to beat the bushes and try to find this suspect," Accriado said. "We want to get him."