Kentucky High School Denies Student A Diploma After He Praises Jesus In Graduation Speech

A high school in Kentucky withheld Micah Price's diploma, who went off-script during his graduation speech to highlight his belief in Jesus Christ. Reportedly, Price was given approval from the school to "thank the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ." But he then had to move on with the rest of the preapproved speech.

"Class, before another word leaves my mouth, I must give the honor, the praise, and the glory to my lord and savior Jesus Christ," Price said to his fellow graduates.

"Who in his very words tells us he is the light, he is the way, the truth and life. Class, anyone in the audience today, I'm here to tell you that if you don't have any of those things in your life and can't seem to find the answer, then my lord and savior is your answer."

A Kentucky high school allegedly held a graduate’s diploma when the student went off script during his graduation speech to preach his belief in Jesus. https://t.co/J0nM5kQFwI pic.twitter.com/4lUUQmKOSm — New York Post (@nypost) May 30, 2024

School officials were none too pleased with Price's off-script improvisation. Per WKRC, Superintendent Shelli Wilson said that administrators approve the speeches, which are then rehearsed by students.

"All speakers were told that going off their submitted speech, or any unplanned choices at graduation, may have repercussions as they would at any school function," Wilson clarified. "While I know, personally, that many of us are proud of this young man's beliefs and are practicing Christians ourselves. The principal has to consider the possibilities of students going off the planned program," Wilson concluded. Price would receive his diploma later that week.

Price explained his perspective regarding the situation in a TikTok video.

Price would later acknowledge, "I am in the wrong technically, because I went against Campbell County code, the rules." His struggles against the school garnered many impassioned reactions from people online. But when it escalated to school leaders being threatened, Price had a message for those defending him.

"If you truly consider yourself a Christian, be loving and pray for me, that's all I need but thank you for the support, thanks for the support, we will get the diploma, everything's going to be fine," Price emphasized.