Kentucky Family Allegedly Kept 2-Year-Old Locked In A Cage

In Carrollton, Kentucky, police arrived at a residence and discovered and saved a 2-year-old boy kept inside a locked cage. Authorities arrested and charged five adults, ages ranging from 29 to 71. They charged them with criminal abuse and wanton endangerment, among other charges.

The child was discovered on November 4, with Carrollton Police announcing the incident on Facebook. "On November 4, 2024, Detective Roberts, working from a prior tip from the community of a child possible being held in a caged area responded to 706 7th street in Carrollton," reads the statement. "Upon arrival, Detective Roberts and Sgt. Taylor located a male child, unclothed and under the age of 3 that was locked behind a wooden and metal enclosure that was secured with a padlock."

According to WDRB, a delivery driver alerted police after seeing the child locked inside a cage. Additionally, Detective Roberts found up to 10 dogs at the scene in very poor condition. "If you see something, say something," said Detective Roberts. "This case serves as a reminder of the vital role that bystanders can play in ensuring the safety and well-being of vulnerable children."

Arrested And Charged

The five adults arrested during the search were Brenda Chilton, 71, William Mahoney, 72, Codey Johnson, 29, Tammy Simmons, 52, and Shelby Turocy, 28. All of them are from Carrollton, except for Turocy, who is from Ghent. Authorities charged all five adults with first-degree criminal abuse and first-degree wanton endangerment. Additionally, police charged Turocy with possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and marijuana.

Several reports coming from McClatchy News say that there was urine and feces inside the unclothed child's cage. Following a preliminary investigation, according to Carrollton Police, two other children were "removed from the home by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services" after police obtained a warrant. They later arrested the five adults.

Police have not confirmed any relationship between them and the 2-year-old boy. However, WDRB states that the suspects include the child's great-grandmother, grandmother, and father. If confirmed, this could potentially make this whole situation a whole lot more tragic and heartbreaking.

While investigations continue, police are lodging the five suspects at the Carroll County Detention Center.