See Inside Kenny Rogers' Former Atlanta-Area Mansion

Late Country Music Hall of Fame legend Kenny Rogers quietly sold his stunning Atlanta-area mansion in 2018 for $2.38 million. Located north of downtown in Sandy Springs, this Mediterranean-style abode was built in 1990 and encompasses 12,730 square feet on a 1.5 acre estate.

Variety writes that Rogers purchased the home back in 2012 for $1.5 million and attempted to sell it four years earlier for $4.8 million. Needless to say, the listing was pulled from the market until recently when it was placed back up for sale. This time a buyer bit, and the 16-room mansion will now go to a new owner.

Since we can't help but wonder how Rogers lived in his Atlanta-adjacent abode, let's peek inside the fancy home of this iconic songsmith. Realtor.com says that Rogers fully renovated the house after he bought it, adding even more luxurious elements to the estate. The house has 6 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms and four half bathrooms.

In the main entrance, the 10+ foot tall ceiling gives those who enter a sense of grandeur.

The formal dining room still feels cozy with the view of the relaxing porch area outside.

The master suite features an amazing closet. Here you can see some of The Gambler's clothes in a spacious dressing area.

Imagine taking a seat and munching on truffle oil popcorn in this miniature movie theater.

What would an estate be without tennis courts?

This Sandy Springs home has a pool, hot tub, sauna/steam/spa, full guesthouse/garage apartment, exercise room, game room, elevator...

...and conservatory!

Of course, this Georgia home isn't the only property the Grammy-winning country star has owned. Variety writes that Rogers also held real estate in Beverly Hills fancy enough to have its own name, The Knoll, which he sold in the mid-80s for $20 million. And in 2015, he sold his Bel-Air home that fetched a staggering $46 million. Of course, that Los Angeles estate also had a name. It was called Liongate, and according to LA Curbed, it contained a 3,000 square-foot master suite, 11-bedrooms, 17-bathrooms and space for 25 cars.

This article was originally published in 2018.

