Kenny Loggins Credits Stevie Nicks for Rise in The Music Industry

Yacht Rock used to be a punchline for people back in the day. However, nowadays, people look back on those times with fondness. Now, documentarians are trying to trace back its history and highlight the key figures that make the sub-genre what it is. That includes one of the 80s most successful artists Kenny Loggins.

Recently, Kenny spoke with interviewers for HBO's Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary. The film interviews different artists that fall within the Yacht Rock sub-genre, a blend soft rock, jazz, and soul records. Loggins talks about his early days in the music industry, his work with Michael McDonald in the Doobie Brothers, and cutting his teeth with Stevie Nicks.

Kenny Loggins Recalls Opening for Fleetwood Mac

Additionally, he credits Fleetwood Mac lead for helping him break through. "There was some bounce back from going solo," Kenny says. "I didn't realize at the time how difficult it was to go from a successful duo into being a successful soloist, and I credit Stevie Nicks a lot with my breakthrough, because it was the duet with Stevie that ultimately made a huge difference in launching my solo career, 'cause she was so loved at the time."

Then, Kenny details opening for Fleetwood Mac during their infamous Rumours era. He felt like he was one with the band, getting close with Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks in particular. That bond allowed for Loggins to cash in a big favor from Nicks. Eventually, that transforms into "Whenever I Call You Friend" afterwards. "I like to say I went on the Rumours ride with them because I was out with them for six or seven months and became friends with the band, especially Mick [Fleetwood] and Stevie," Kenny explains.

"She said to me one day, probably we were drunk, she said, 'If you need a chick singer, give me a call.' So I said, 'OK, I got that going for me,'" Kenny adds.