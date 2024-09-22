Kenny Chesney Donates Over $1 Million To Charity

Kenny Chesney remains one of the most successful country singers in the world. However, he doesn't merely sit on the abundance of wealth he accumulates over time. Rather, he finds it vital to give back to the future generations. He could've simply passed along some funding to anonymous foundations and utilize that tax write-off. Instead, he's donating directly to nonprofits in the state of Massachusetts.

Recently, local reports in Massachusetts detail the various nonprofit organizations Kenny gives back to in hefty donations. The total number currently remains unclear, however, it hovers past the $1 million mark altogether. Chesney specifically targets music programs to kids and teenagers and helping animals in need. Additionally, he also sends a bit of love to the Boston Medical Center and the fire and police department in Foxborough.

Kenny Chesney Leaves Massachusetts With Some Hefty Donations to Youth and Animal Groups

These donations come prior to his final show on his tour at Gillette Stadium. A spokesperson for Chesney emphasizes how important it is for him to give back to a place that gives him so much love when he arrives. "Kenny loves the people of who've been such a part of the Gillette experience over all these years," they say. "As someone who likes to quietly give back, to enrich others' lives, this is his way of spreading the love and saying thank you for everything that's made all these stadium shows so special. To him, it's a gift for others, not something he wants to talk about."

Megan Moroney joins Kenny Chesney on this slate of shows. Back in April, she speaks to PEOPLE Magazine about everything she's learning from him on and off the stage. "I literally watch his whole show every night— side stage— trying to learn from him," she explains. "From everything he does on the stage to interacting with his fans, I'm trying to take note of every move he makes."