Kenny Chesney Claims He's At The Middle Of A Real Estate Scam Trying To Exploit Buyers

Kenny Chesney isn't a happy camper. He claims that he's in the middle of a real estate scam trying to exploit potential home buyers. And he wants to put a stop to it.

Interluxe, a home auction company, put a listing for a house and land in Brentwood, Tennessee. It claimed that Chesney oversaw the building of the estate.

It reads, "The 320 sq. ft. guest cabin with one bedroom, a full bathroom, and kitchen provides additional privacy for the short or long-term guests. This cabin was imagined and built for Kenney Chesney for the purpose of songwriting." They're trying to sell the 2018 house for $3.5 million. It previously was being listed as $10 million on the market.

The only problem? Chesney denies ever owning the house. He said that while the house may be real, the listing is blatantly misleading. Chesney said they ignored a cease and desist letter.

He told Whiskey Riff, "After multiple attempts by my team. Working through the media to correct and clarify a blatantly false claim about my ownership and involvement for a property being put up for auction in Brentwood..."

According to Chesney, he once owned a small piece of the land. However, he said he never built nor used any buildings. He said, "I once owned a small adjacent parcel of land that has been annexed. No part of these buildings being auctioned were ever inhabited. Used for writing or any other purpose by myself or anyone in my employ or orbit. I have been used as clickbait to exploit people who might care about my name, art or other aspect of life - and I have a massive problem with this sort of deception."

Kenny Chesney Is Angry

Chesney called the entire thing a fairy tale. He continued, "That someone issued a press release does not make it true. In fact, it just makes it actionable, as they've misrepresented and widely distributed a fairy tale that's light years from reality. Since discretion and trying to avoid serving a cease and desist letter has not worked, I want to make sure everyone is clear."

The country singer issued this warning to potential buyers.

He said, "For anyone looking at this dwelling, as well as the land it sits on, please know: I have never been inside any part of it. You will not be accessing anything that has any emotional or personal attachment in terms of my life, and I am sickened that this was warranted as such. Anyone who has reached out for that reason - please be advised, this property has nothing to do with me."