Ken Jennings Reportedly in The Hot Seat in 'Jeopardy!' Amidst Ryan Seacrest Success

It's looking like Jeopardy! could be looking at a makeover very soon. If host Ken Jennings doesn't lure in viewers and increase their ratings, he might be on the chopping block. Then, the show producers would move on to try and nab some big name contenders in show business.

Recently, sources speak exclusively with Closer to report how Ken Jennings is not even remotely safe as the host of Jeopardy! Apparently, executives see Ryan Seacrest boosting the ratings on an initially tepid Wheel of Fortune. However, the game show makes a significant comeback, leaving things pretty awkward with Jennings and company. "Ryan's looking like the game-show golden boy right now, despite a bumpy first week, and all Ken can do is hope for a miracle to turn the tide in his favor," a source says.

Jeopardy! Potentially Eyeing a Bigger Name Host to Replace Ken Jennings to Get Ratings Back Up

Ryan Seacrest's debut week on Wheel of Fortune reels in an average of 8.31 million viewers and a 4.88 household rating. This puts the game show as the number one show in syndication right now in an era where cable wanes and streaming dominates. Conversely, Ken Jennings' flubs and overall hosting instincts leaves those in power cold on his staying power. The bosses have no ties or loyalty to him due to his relatively new start. Additionally, Ken doesn't have a long term contract. He could be axed at any time. Reportedly, they're already brainstorming some new alternatives instead.

The central issue is one with Jennings' personality as a whole. They could forgive some mistakes as a fresh face trying things out for the first time. However, it's his unsettling demeanor that leaves the bosses eyeing new hosts. "How to be genuinely funny is one of the things that hinders him," the source says. "People on the show know it, [and] Ken knows it deep down. He's an awkward character and can't make people laugh unlike his contemporaries, Steve Harvey and Drew Carey, and it bothers him. His delivery and timing have got to be improved if he's to win over audiences."