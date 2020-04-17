Video Premiere: Kelsey Lamb's Vulnerable 'Talk to Me'

Little Rock, Arkansas-native singer-songwriter Kelsey Lamb captures the intimacy of kind words from a significant other on "Talk to Me," written by Lamb, Taylor Goyette and Josh Hoge.

The video for "Talk to Me," which Wide Open Country is premiering today, allows viewers to connect the song to their own love story.

"When thinking up the concept for this music video, the final idea was a no-brainer for me: I wanted to portray the song without getting too detailed," Lamb tells Wide Open Country. "For me, this song is one that I hope the listener can find their own story and meaning within, and that's why I wanted the video to have a more stripped than detailed storyline. Logen Christopher with Stormlight Pictures was the producer for this video. He has been a part of just about every video I've done in the past two years, and I feel like he really brought this idea to life exactly as I envisioned it! I'm super excited to have this song, and part of my story, out in the world!"

Watch the video for "Talk to Me" below.

Read More: Top 20 Country Love Songs of All Time

In addition to her singing career, Lamb is also a talented actress who's appeared in the Hallmark movies Christmas in Homestead and Traces. Her holiday album Christmas With Kelsey was featured in the Hallmark movie Christmas Wedding Planner and UPtv's A Very Country Christmas.

For more information on Kelsey Lamb, visit her official website or follow her on Facebook.

Now Watch: Songs Every Reba McEntire Fan Knows By Heart