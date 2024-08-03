Kelsey Grammer Confirms What Happened To ‘Cheers’ Bar On Show

People remember the friendly bar from the popular sitcom Cheers where "everybody knew your name" and great characters like the highbrow Dr. Frasier Crane, played so adroitly by Kelsey Grammer, loved to hang out and crack wise.

So now, understandably, they want to know what will happen to that iconic Boston watering hole in the next season of the Frasier reboot.

The answer will probably make you more nostalgic than happy, but here it comes!

First A Brief Recap About 'Frasier'

The Sitcom Is A Revival Of 'Frasier' Which Ended 20 Years Ago

Frasier was originally a spinoff from Cheers which had a long and successful run on NBC from 1993 to 2004. It had a stellar cast featuring, among others, Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, John Mahoney and Jane Leeves. The show enjoyed success with audiences and those in the know about TV, winning an amazing 107 nominations and 37 Emmys.

In October 2023, a retooled Frasier with a new cast began airing, this time on Paramount+. It has been renewed for a second season.

And Now About The Bar...

There Isn't A Return Appearance In The Cards

Well, here goes. The word is that even though the sophomore season of Frasier is set in Boston, the beloved Cheers bar won't be making a comeback, according to Kelsey Grammer himself.

In an interview with USA Today, "...Grammer said that [Frasier] Crane would never travel across town to go back to Cheers, saying that his former bar is essentially 'closed' in the eyes of Cheers creator James Burrows.

Grammer explained, "There's a sense of respect that we owe him and the idea (Frasier) exists in another world. It's gone, the bar is gone."

Awww! Gone but surely never forgotten!

There May Be Some Echoes Of 'Cheers' On 'Frasier'

Grammer Says A Couple Of Familiar Faces Might Be Back As Guest Stars

Okay, so it looks like the bar won't be around. However, Grammer hinted that there might be some guest stints on Frasier from actors Ted Danson and Shelley Long, who played Sam Malone and Diane Chambers on Cheers.

We would love to see them both again, so we'll be eager to find out if they do show up!