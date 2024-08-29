Kelsea Ballerini Shares Devastating Personal News

We adore our pets. They keep us company, keep us grounded, and supply unconditional affection. They don't care if our makeup isn't perfect or our hair is a mess. If we are in a funk, they seem to understand. They just love us because we are theirs. So it must have been with a very heavy heart that Kelsea Ballerini revealed recently to her fans that her beloved dog, Dibs, a doodle, has cancer.

Per tasteofcountry.com via Instagram Stories, Ballerini wrote, "The last few days we have discovered that Dibby has inoperable cancer in his heart. He's not in pain, and luckily it hasn't spread further."

We cannot imagine Ballerini's anguish at the painful situation involving her dear pooch. Her fans will surely want to lift her up during this trying time. Here is what we know about it.

Kelsea Ballerini Wrote That There Was A Serious Issue Brewing With Her Dog, Dibs

She Announced That Her Precious Pet Got Through The Night

Ballerini let us in on a terrible medical problem going on with Dibs. She wrote that "[D]ibby made it through the night and is stable enough to run the tests we need to figure out our next steps."

There is a poignant photo of her with her arms wrapped around Dibs' neck lovingly. You can almost feel Ballerini's overwhelming anguish. There is an urge to comfort both of them as they make their way together through Dibs' health crisis. At that time, Ballerini did not disclose his diagnosis.

She also movingly wrote, "[T]hank you for all the prayers and good energy. I made sure to tell him so many people love him and are thinking of him when I got to visit last night."

Dibs Has "Inoperable Cancer" In His Heart

Her Update On August 28 Conveyed Sad News

Ballerini acknowledged that this is "a complex and emotional time." She added, "He's been my baby and my steady for the last 9 years and very much alongside this whole journey with us all. I know so many of you care about him and are sending him prayers and love, and from my whole heart ... thank you."

She explained that Dibs, who is named after one of her songs, will be on medication to enhance his comfort for however much time he still has left. The cancer has not metastasized.

Ballerini also mentioned that it is "pretty disingenuous promoting this album [Patterns, due for an October 25 release] and tracklist reveal (which I am so, so proud of) without updating you on my sweet dibs health."

Ballerini's Boyfriend Shares Her Concern About Dibs

Chase Stokes Is With Kelsea And Dibs

Chase Stokes wrote on Instagram, "It's been a rough few days here. But our man is in good spirits and eating all his favorite foods. For those who have embraced him here online or friends who call him family — thank you. Thank you for your love, thank you for your positive words. Day by day, we're got a road ahead, but we're going to make it the most enjoyable, loving days for him. With a heavy heavy heart, Chase."

We send limitless love, the kindest thoughts, and gentle comfort to Kelsea Ballerini and Dibs. Kelsea, you have and are giving a wonderful home and life to a very special dog. Bless you both always.