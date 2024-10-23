Kelsea Ballerini Reflects On Fond Memories Of Listening To Frank Sinatra And Other Musical Heroes (Exclusive)

Kelsea Ballerini's new album Patterns is inspired both visually and lyrically by New York, so we thought we would ask the singer about one of the city's iconic singers — Frank Sinatra.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Sinatra lived a variety of places throughout his life, but he also called New York his home. Hey, he even recorded music inspired by the city. Ballerini and Sinatra have that in common. But Sinatra's music is much more on the nose with "New York, New York."

A little birdie told us Ballerini was a big fan of Sinatra growing up. (Okay, we did our research before the interview). Ballerini spoke to Wide Open Country about early childhood memories listening to Frank with her dad while she cooked dinner.

She said, "I don't think I am as a songwriter or vocalist the most aligned with Frank Sinatra. But I just grew up on his music. I have these very fond, beautiful memories of my dad making pasta, and he would always blast the Rat Pack and Frank specifically throughout the house. So that was like this warm, comfortable, familiar voice in my life."

Kelsea Ballerini Talks Musical Heroes

There's something very nostalgic and almost comforting about the music of our youth. Singers perhaps understand that more than most. So it makes sense that Ballerini will still throw on Frank when she's feeling a bit misty-eyed. The singer said she still very much enjoys the music. She said, "And I still feel that way. Whenever I'm at home cooking pasta or whatever I often listen to Frank just because the nostalgia of him."

As far as other musicians go, Kelsea Ballerini does have several other sings that she's more aligned with. The singer listed her core four when it came to artists she studied and drew inspiration from. They're a very popular but varied bunch.

She said, "There are four women that I have just studied the most. And I have been drawn to the most and have been inspired by the most. And all for different reasons. Shania Twain, Britney Spears, Kelly Clarkson, and Taylor Swift."

Patterns drops on October 25.