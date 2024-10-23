Kelsea Ballerini Opens Up About How New York Inspired Her Latest Album 'Patterns' (Exclusive)

Kelsea Ballerini already has me yelling "New York, New York," and her new album Patterns isn't even here yet. The singer opened up about how the Big Apple inspired her latest offering.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Ballerini is taking listeners both musically and visually to my old stomping grounds. (Hey, I may be from Alabama, but I lived in Manhattan for four years). The singer is every bit as enchanted with the city that never sleeps as I am. In fact, she recently sat down with Wide Open Country to talk about how the city has energized her creatively.

Ballerini says she foresees moving to the Big Apple in the future or at the very least an extended stay in the city. She explained the allure of New York, saying, "I've always loved New York. I feel like there's going to be a chapter of my life for some reason where I just spend a little more time up there. There's just a real energy that happens there. Creatively and I don't know — I just really feel alive up there."

Kelsea Ballerini Talks New Album

That has helped translate into her new album Patterns as well. Outside of just songs, Ballerini wanted to honor the city visually on the record as well. In fact, she's going to kick off the album by performing it at Madison Square Garden on October 29.

She told us, "But that city's landmarks are throughout the album Patterns. A lot of the moments and inspiration happened while I was spending time there. And so I wanted to honor that throughout the visuals of the record. Then really bring it there to kick it off — kick off the live element of it at Madison Square Garden. Wild!"

But she didn't just share her excitement with Wide Open Country. She also got giddy with fans in an early September social media post as well.

Ballerini wrote, "The whole time i was making this album, i was visualizing and dreamscaping ways to bring it to life for our live show. in one of my favorite cities that is landmarked heavily in the music and visuals of PATTERNS, i'm so giddy to be celebrating this album release one night only at MADISON SQUARE GARDEN with aly and aj (pinch me) and my girls tigirlily gold on october 29th!!!!"

If you're unable to make Madison Square Garden, then Ballerini is bringing a little New York to you. Patterns drops on October 25.