Kelsea Ballerini Is Returning To TV In Major New Drama

Kelsea Ballerini is coming back to primetime television! ...What's that? No, she's not playing herself again. ...Yes, I understand that most of her television "roles" have either been awards shows or guest-starring roles where she sings a song and goes away. But she was in Nashville for a second! That... kinda counts?

Anyway, Ballerini showed up in a trailer for the upcoming ABC drama, Doctor Odyssey. By the looks of it, she's playing an actual character on the show! Now, can I promise with any certainty that the character will be featured prominently? No. I suspect Ballerini will be there for maybe an episode or two -- if we're lucky. Check out the trailer!

"Spent the last few weeks literally screaming crying and throwing up in the dramatic, fabulous world of [hashtag]doctorodyssey and crossing guest star off the bucket list," Ballerini posted on Instagram! ...But, wait. You were a guest star on Sesame Street! How could you disrespect Elmo and Big Bird like this?! I won't stand for it!

Kelsea Ballerini Joins A Primetime ABC Drama

"Oh how exciting. How does it feel to live my dream to say I worked with the one and only Joshua Jackson aka Pacey Witter," one Instagram user said. Yeah, yeah, get all the Dawson's Creek references out while you can. Not like Jackson was killing it in Fringe or The Affair. Nah, he's only good in Dawson's Creek. (Yes, I'm mildly upset about his other performances not being acknowledged!)

"This looks like it could very well be really good, unfortunately as a Canadian, we dont have ABC or Hulu so hopefully i see it on Crave," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user commented. I mean, it looks like... a show. I'm sure Ballerini will be great at her part, but overall, I can't say I'm "gripped" by the show yet.

Then again, I've been burned by "doctor shows" recently. I watched more of The Good Doctor than I'd like to admit. Mainly, I tuned in because of Freddie Highmore, who played the heck out of Norman Bates in Bates Motel. You want to know what I received?