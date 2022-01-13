Kelsea Ballerini Is Craving Nuggets In This Post-Anesthesia Video

Kelsea Ballerini is in the process of recovering from surgery in Nashville and discovered that she was a bit out of it following her procedure thanks to the anesthesia. Though the country star didn't disclose what the surgery was for, she was a good sport about it and told fans "everything is fine."

The "half of my hometown" singer posted a hilarious compilation of videos from her hospital bed, in good spirits about her condition as she described the highlights in her caption. She also made sure to express her gratitude to the "lovely" Vanderbilt Health staff who helped her during her stay as well as reassure fans that she was in the hospital for a "non-invasive" operation.

If you've ever had any kind of operation that requires anesthesia you're all too familiar with the post-op period where you're just loopy and silly as you come to again. For Ballerini, she found that she was having issues drooling and could really go for some chicken nuggets. She's always been an incredibly relatable star and this video of herself shows that she loves getting personal with fans, even to the point of sharing herself drooling in a hospital gown because she knows it might make people smile. Could she be any more likeable?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini)

"today we learned anesthesia makes me drool through my mask, mistake a blue wire for a ring, have increased concern about where clocks are placed, struggle to bring peace signs into 2022, and above all, want some nuggets," Ballerini said in an Instagram post.

Ballerini has been incredibly busy over the past year. In 2021 alone she was awarded two CMA Awards, published a book of poetry Feel Your Way Through, released a music video with Kenny Chesney, went on tour with the Jonas Brothers, and was a guest judge on The Voice for Kelly Clarkson.

