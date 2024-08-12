Kelly Ripa's Absence Has Fans Concerned About TV Host

Every weekday, fans of Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, tune in to see them on Live with Kelly and Mark. But lately, Kelly has not been there. Her absence from the show has fans wondering and worried. Maria Menounos has ably filled in for Kelly, though she is truly irreplaceable.

Viewers love her animated banter with Mark, their sweet camaraderie, and the couple's general adorableness.

So where in the world is Kelly Ripa? Is her absence due to something routine or is it more serious?

We wanted to find out. Read on for the scoop!

Kelly Ripa Recently Received A Wonderful Honor

She's Now A Disney Legend

On August 11, Kelly and several other celebs, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Angela Bassett, and John Williams were recognized as Disney legends, according to decider.com. Her former co-host, Ryan Seacrest of American Idol and the next host of Wheel of Fortune, gave Kelly the well-deserved accolade.

We All Need A Break. So Does The 'Live with Kelly and Mark' Team

She And The Folks From The Show Are Reportedly On A Summer Break

We think you can stop fretting! Per decider.com, "...the Live family is on their annual summer vacation. The upcoming shows feature fresh and fun never-before-seen content along with some of the best celeb interviews.

We miss Kelly, but it sounds like she will be back soon, rested and refreshed!

Kelly And Mark Are Likable Lovebirds

They Have Been Married For 28 Years

It sounds like it was love at first sight for Kelly when Mark tried out for a role on the daytime soap All My Children. Kelly had been on that drama since 1990, per InStyle. She reportedly saw his pic and swooned.

In 2018, Kelly recalled, "When I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before [my eyes] — like I saw it. And I don't believe in any of that and now I do because of that moment."

They made it official by eloping to Vegas in 1996. Kelly and Mark have three children.

They Still Seem As Madly In Love As Newlyweds

Kelly And Mark Exchanged Tender Instagram Messages On Their 28th Anniversary

Mark penned, "Forever thankful you decided to go on this crazy, beautiful ride with me. Happy 28th anniversary. Love you @kellyripa." Kelly wrote to him, "Squeezing 28 years into 10 pics is not possible, but you get the idea. Happy anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos ?? So grateful to you for all the dreams come true ?????????????"

We hope you both enjoy love, laughter, and light for loads of years to come!