Kelly Clarkson's Children Reportedly Don't Want Her To Date

Kelly Clarkson has spoken about how her children don't want her to date anyone else. She's trying to get them to accept the idea that she may wish to date others in the future, however.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The Christmas titan visited KOST 103.5, and during her stay with host Ellen K, they discussed relationships and how her children don't want her to date someone else.

Although she isn't "looking for [a relationship]," she wants to make her children aware that it's perfectly okay for her to do so.

"They constantly bring it up," she said. "'We don't want you to be with anyone else,'" she recounts them saying. "They're young, so it's hard to picture their mom with someone else other than their dad."

This sort of thing is pretty hard for children to accept, so it's no wonder they're practically begging their mom to remain single.

"I have expressed, like hey, I love you guys, but Mommy needs lovin' too!" she explained to the host. Earlier, she mentioned how she told her little girl how "when she's ready, it's okay for Mommy to do that" in regards to dating others.

It seems she's trying to make her children accept what may happen, although I'm sure it'll be a while before they do.

Kelly Clarkson Talks About Relationships

Ellen K and Kelly Clarkson also discuss relationships in general. It seems they both believe that people are too serious these days when it comes to dating.

"I'm like a magnet for people who are like really all in like right off the bat and wanna be exclusive," she says. "It's not that I wanna, like, kiss a bunch of people," she clarifies, "I am very non-committal."

Ellen K encourages the more relaxed approach to dating.

Despite what Clarkson says, and despite her claims that she's not "looking for a 'you' for Christmas," she has expressed that she still romanticizes the idea.

"I think the hope of that is really beautiful and wonderful and magical," Clarkson says, regarding 'finding the one.'

Although I support Clarkson in her journey, I'm unsure whether her children will accept any suitor that comes her way.