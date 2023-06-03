If there's anyone who could be described as multi-talented, it's Kelly Clarkson. She's a Grammy-winning vocalist, an author, an Emmy-winning talk show host, a coach on The Voice and -- although she probably would rather we forget all about it -- she can even list actor on her resume thanks to her role in the iconically campy 2003 flick From Justin to Kelly.

But there's one thing Clarkson has yet to master: the art of the "pretty cry." So when the "Behind These Hazel Eyes" singer sat down with the queen of onscreen pretty crying, Rachel McAdams, it was an important topic of conversation.

Clarkson started out by sharing just how many times she's praised the Mean Girls star's skill as an onscreen weeper.

"I just need a minute. I can't talk when I cry. I'm not Rachel McAdams," Clarkson quipped in an earlier emotional interview from The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Throughout the segment, McAdams, who famously starred (and cried) in the 2004 romance classic The Notebook, looked delighted by Clarkson's praise -- and The Voice star's admission that she was a bit angry that she's yet to perfect the art of the "pretty cry."

"I'm angry about it," Clarkson said. "I don't understand how you do that. You have this thing where you cry and still look beautiful and it's gross. Your ugly cry is still unbelievably cute and sexy. I don't get it."

McAdams, who's currently starring in the film adaptation of the classic Judy Blume book Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret., joked that she practiced crying in front of mirrors for a long time and will be teaching a Masterclass on the art, before humbly admitting that she learned from the best: Demi Moore in Ghost.

McAdams' timeless romance The Notebook, which she starred in opposite Ryan Gosling, recently got a shout out in Kelly Clarkson's new song "I Hate Love," featuring Steve Martin on banjo.

"I hate love, and 'The Notebook' lied," Clarkson sings on the track from her forthcoming album Chemistry. "'It's Complicated' is more like what happens, so you can keep Gosling and I'll take Steve Martin."

