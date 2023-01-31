Kelly Clarkson To Make History With NFL Honors Hosting Gig

Kelly Clarkson is clearly comfortable singing in front of a camera and hosting her award-winning daytime talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, but next month, she'll be stepping into another television role and making history in the process. The singer/TV personality has been selected to host the 2023 NFL Honors on NBC.

The NFL Honors presented by Invisalign will occur during Super Bowl weekend in Phoenix, Ariz. The two-hour awards show, which is in its 12th year, will look back on the 2022 NFL season and recognize the best players, performances and plays. Awards will include the AP Most Valuable Player, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and many others.

Clarkson will become the first female to host the host the show in its history, and she tells Access that she was initially hesitant to serve as host.

"I had mixed feelings. ... I was like, 'Now, wait, I'm not involved in sports ball whatsoever,'" she said. "'Shouldn't you ask someone who's involved in the sports community?'"

Overall, though, Clarkson told her talk show audience in December that she's "so stoked" to serve as host. The singer joins the ranks of previous celebrity hosts including Steve Harvey, Alec Baldwin, Conan O'Brien and Seth Meyers.

The NFL Honors will air on live from Symphony Hall in Phoenix on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 9PM ET on NBC. Fans can also catch the show streaming live on Peacock and the NFL Network. The NFL Honors red carpet will begin at 8PM ET on the NFL Network.

The days leading up to Super Bowl LVII will include many other parties and events, including the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, the Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe's and others. The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30PM on FOX.

