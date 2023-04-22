Kelly Clarkson Tears Up Over Henry Winkler's Advice For Daughter River

What do you get when two of the most lovable and sweet celebrities on the planet are in the same room together? In the case of Kelly Clarkson and Henry Winkler, the answer is some heartfelt advice and a whole lot of happy tears. Winkler, who's currently starring in the fourth season of the HBO series Barry, stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show recently and learned that he had something in common with Clarkson's 8 year old daughter, River.

Clarkson revealed that River is dyslexic and has been bullied at school for "not being able to read like all the other kids." Winkler, 77, was diagnosed with dyslexia at the age of 31. He's since written a best-selling book series called Here's Hank, which centers on a dyslexic kid named Hank Zipner. The series is inspired by Winkler's own experiences.

"I was driving my daughter to school yesterday, and she's dyslexic," Clarkson told the author and acting legend. "And you have told me that you're dyslexic as well. I find that amazing, to tell my daughter that you've written like 40 books and you're dyslexic."

After deeming River "part of the tribe," Winkler shared advice for her and any other child who learns differently than others.

"River! How you learn has nothing to do with how brilliant you are," Winkler said, looking directly into the camera.

Clarkson immediately teared up over Winkler's kind and honest message to her daughter.

Watch the clip below.

Clarkson recently debuted the live performance of her new single "Mine" on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The song is from Clarkson's forthcoming album Chemistry (out June 23), her first since her 2022 divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

"This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship," Clarkson said (as quoted by Today). "And a whole relationship shouldn't be just brought down to one thing. So there's the good, the bad and the ugly kind of thing going on in it."

Clarkson shares daughter River and son Remy with Blackstock.

During an appearance on Angie Martinez's IRL podcast, the "Because of You" singer shared that she frequently checks in with her kids to make sure they know they tell her how they're feeling.

"I ask my kids every night when we're snuggling and I put them to bed, 'Are you happy? And if you're not, what could make you happier?'," Clarkson said. ""Especially the past two years ... it kills me [but] I want them to be honest so I don't ever say, 'Oh God, don't tell me that,' but a lot of times it would be like, 'I'm just really sad. I wish Mommy and Daddy were in the same house.' They're really honest about it. I'm raising that kind of individual."