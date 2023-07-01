Kelly Clarkson's been holding back little during the promotion cycle for her new album Chemistry. During an appearance on the talk show What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she addressed being "lied to" regarding 2004 hit "Since U Been Gone."

A pair of fans brought up record producer Clive Davis' 2013 memoir, which includes a story claiming that Clarkson refused to record "Since U Been Gone."

"Well, here's why. Let's get some back story," Clarkson said. "I was lied to and they told me, 'Hey, there's these producers that want to work with you and there's this song.' It had like dummy lyrics... They didn't really have lyrics.

"I was told to write to the song, flew me to Sweden," she continued. "Like, I get there and these two people, you know, [the song's writers and producers Max Martin and Lukasz 'Dr. Luke' Gottwald] were not told that I was writing to it and just already had it written and I looked like a fool, because I walked in and the label had told me something completely different."

Clarkson remains frustrated over the song's origin, despite its global success and sustained popularity.

"I just think that's a red flag, too. Like, why lie to me like that?," she added. "Why get me to go there and they'll have the song. I don't like the lying. That's why I have a bad vibe with that song. There are interesting facts people like to leave out."

Cohen followed up with a million-dollar question— how does Clarkson weigh these hangups when the song's a must-hear for fans at her concerts?

"Oh, my gosh. I'm such a great compartmentalizer," she replied. "I can put that aside and I'll sing the hell out of it on tour."

"Since U Been Gone" won in the Best Female Pop Vocal Performance category at the 48th Grammy Awards. That same year, the album the single's from, 2004's Breakaway, won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album. They were the first two of Clarkson's three Grammy wins, with the other coming when 2011's Stronger won Best Pop Vocal Album.