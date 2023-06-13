Kelly Clarkson Shares Her Relationship 'Red Flags' in Viral TikTok Trend

In honor of her song "Red Flag Collector" from her upcoming studio album Chemistry, Kelly Clarkson recently took part in a viral TikTok trend in which users use a filter that tells them their own "red flags." Users who participate in the trend usually humorously agree or disagree about whether the three listed red flags are accurate for themselves, but in Clarkson's video, she turned the tables and shared the three red flags that she most looks out for in a relationship.

When she first used the filter, she received the red flags of "cancels plans," which she didn't mind, "vegan," which she says doesn't bother her and "mansplains," which certainly resonated with her. She laughed off the last one and boo-ed those who mansplain to women, saying it's "annoying." She then went ahead and shared the three negative traits she most looks out for in a relationship.

"I think my red flags are a liar, somebody that projects their own issues on you and someone who doesn't have friends," she says. "You know what I'm saying? Like, no friends. Like, why do you not? It's weird."

While fans in the comments enjoyed hearing the red flags Clarkson looks to avoid in a relationship, many were also entertained by the fact that she did the TikTok trend a bit backwards.

"Lol I love you but I don't think you understood the assignment 😂 these are supposed to be like your own red flags like YOU cancel plans 😂," one fan wrote in the comments. Another commented, "I love that Kelly is doing this the opposite way of everyone else."

"Red Flag Collector" is the most recent song released by Clarkson from her upcoming album. She has also shared "Me," "Mine," "Favorite Kind of High" and "I Hate Love" (feat. Steve Martin). Chemistry features a total of 14 tracks and will be released on June 23.