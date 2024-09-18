Kelly Clarkson Said She’s Really Vulnerable About One Thing In Particular

Kelly Clarkson is terrific. She won the first season of American Idol, and she has been making hit records, delighting her fans, and hosting her own successful daytime talk show. Kelly recently acknowledged that she's vulnerable about one thing in her life.

What is the talented singing star tight-lipped about? We looked into it!

Kelly Clarkson Said That She's Careful About What She Discusses Publicly When Others Are Impacted

One Tricky Subject Is Her 2022 Divorce From Former Husband Brandon Blackstock

According to foxnews.com via E!News, Kelly explained, "It's not hard for me to be vulnerable as a person. But when it involves other people's lives, that's when it's hard. You have to navigate that line of 'Wait, is that OK?' or 'Can I talk about my kid with this?'"

She went on to say, "Like in my heartbreak, there are certain things I'll talk about and certain things I won't. It's not that I'm not comfortable talking about it. It's just I don't if other people are involved...."

So it's not really that Kelly Clarkson is skittish about dealing with the media. She is being discreet and considerate about over-sharing when other people are affected by what she says, particularly about her divorce. Good for you, Kelly!

Kelly Clarkson And Brandon Blackstock Have Two Young Children

They Share A Daughter And A Son

There are two reasons that Kelly is especially cautious about what she says about her marital split and how she says it - her and her ex's two kids. River Rose is 9 and Remington "Remy" Alexander is 7. She would understandably want to protect them from intrusive public and media scrutiny.

Her breakup with Blackstock was reportedly contentious. Kelly filed for divorce in June 2020, and the pair have engaged in "custody and business disputes" since then They share legal custody of the kids, with Kelly having "primary physical custody" of them. She reportedly pays her ex nearly $200,000 in monthly child and spousal support.

They also a protracted legal wrangle involving their Montana ranch that was resolved in early 2022.

Kelly Emphasizes How Down-To-Earth She Is

She's Unassuming And Unpretentious Despite Her Fame

Kelly mused, "I think I'm more normal than not," reported foxnews.com via E!News. "I think that's what people gravitate towards. I'm not that different from everybody that you might know."