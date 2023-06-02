Kelly Clarkson Reveals 'Red Flag' From Relationship With Ex Brandon Blackstock

A recent segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show led the singer and talk show host to reflect on what she called a "red flag" from marriage to ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

During a discussion with guests Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Carey Hart, Hart revealed that he gave his wife, singer-songwriter Pink, a custom motorcycle as a "push present," a gift given to new moms after giving birth or welcoming a new child into the home.

After jokingly voicing her shock over Pink's elaborate gift, Clarkson revealed that she never received a push present from Blackstock.

"I didn't get a present," said Clarkson, who shares two children, daughter River Rose and son Remington "Remy" Alexander with Blackstock, jokingly adding that the lack of a push present "should've been a red flag."

Advertisement

But Clarkson gave her ex a pass, explaining that "I honestly don't know that he knew" about the tradition of giving push gifts.

Clarkson married Blackstock in 2013. The couple filed for divorce in 2020 and the proceedings were finalized two years later.

Clarkson is set to release her new album Chemistry later this month and has said the album was inspired by the highs and lows of her previous relationship.

Advertisement

"It's called Chemistry because I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing 'cause I didn't want everybody to think that I was just coming out with some just like, 'I'm angry. I'm sad,' just one or two emotions," Clarkson said. "This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship, and a whole relationship shouldn't be just brought down to one thing. So there's the good, the bad, the ugly thing kinda going on in it."

Clarkson's most recent release, "I Hate Love," featuring Steve Martin on banjo, references classic romance films, such as The Notebook.

"I hate love, and 'The Notebook' lied," Clarkson sings. "'It's Complicated' is more like what happens, so you can keep Gosling and I'll take Steve Martin."