Kelly Clarkson Recalls Being Told She Wouldn't Make It in Country

Imagine telling Kelly Clarkson of all people that she wouldn't make it after winning American Idol. It seems like an insane thing to say now. However, not everyone saw anything worth pursuing outside of the pop music landscape. Apparently, Nashville music execs didn't see the vision for her within the country music industry at least.

Recently, Kelly Clarkson speaks with NBC10 Boston for an interview. There, she tries to wrap her head around why Beyoncé didn't get any recognition from the CMA Awards. "I kind of find it fascinating, because I feel like those songs were everywhere," she expresses.

Then, Kelly emphasizes that even if she doesn't quite understand their thinking, it's important not to overvalue their opinions. Rather, it's always about the people themselves showing up to support above all else. "At the end of the day, I mean, I've always kind of learned in this industry, it's not necessarily about the awards and it's not necessarily about any of that really," Clarkson stresses. "It's just people are showing up though, right? Like, you're massive."

However, she also understands how difficult it is for Beyoncé to crack it within the country music industry too. Clarkson experienced a lot of the same things in her career.

Kelly Clarkson Reveals How People Told Her They Would Never Play Her Within Country Music

Kelly continues in the interview, remembering a time when someone said she would never get any play if she strived for country. "I was told at a lunch, if I didn't quit pop music and just go country, I would not be played," Clarkson recalls. "I was literally told that to my face at a lunch, and I was like, 'Okay, I mean, no offense, but, like, I'm not ever gonna just pick one.'"

Initially, she finds that conversation very difficult to digest. Moreover, she imagines it can be just as frustrating for someone like Beyoncé, a texan with a genuine love and passion for country music. Regardless, Kelly says it should only incentivize queen Bey not to worry so much about their acceptance.