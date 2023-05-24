Fans Can't Handle Kelly Clarkson's Head-Turning Outfit for 'The Voice' Finale

Blake Shelton wasn't the only The Voice coach saying farewell to the show during NBC's multi-episode Season 23 finale. Kelly Clarkson's stepping away again after a one-season return for an indefinite hiatus. Though Monday and Tuesday night rightfully belonged to Shelton, Clarkson grabbed some attention of her own with a see-through burgundy gown with matching gloves.

Her floral-patterned, puffy-sleeved dress looks classy over a bodysuit, in large part because of matching, arm-length gloves. A leather belt and harness tie it all together while adding a rock 'n' roll edge. She's also wearing dangling, bejeweled earrings. Her footwear isn't visible in press photos, but there's no reason to think she'd wear anything for the occasion that's less than luxurious.

Clarkson became a fixture on the singing competition series on seasons 14 through 21. She returned for Season 23 after a one-season absence. Newcomer Reba McEntire will join returning coach Niall Horan this fall along with two fan favorites: John Legend and Gwen Stefani.

As for why the original American Idol winner appeared on The Voice for so long instead of the show that made her famous, Clarkson has long pointed to one element that sets NBC's presentation apart.

"It literally does come back to those blind auditions that really separates everything and it means something to me because I think that's who I represent, those people in this industry," she told US Weekly in 2018. "I don't fit the pop star image that people expect all the time. But I am a pop star and this is the image that I exude. That's why this show really does complement my desires for this industry."

Tuesday night's finale served as Shelton's final goodbye to The Voice after 23 seasons, and it featured many sweet tributes to the longtime coach.

Nineteen-year-old Gina Miles won Season 23, scoring Team Niall a champion in the pop singer's first run as a coach.