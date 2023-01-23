Kelly Clarkson gave herself a makeover for a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, and fans can't stop talking about it. The Voice coach, inspired by rock's grunge era of the '90s, rocked an ensemble that looked like it might have walked right out of a Nirvana video.

During a recent "Kellyoke" segment, where Clarkson sings her own cover of songs requested by audience members, she breathed new life into a Blink-182 song. She put her own spin on the pop-punk classic "All the Small Things" while making sure she was properly accessorized for the performance.

When Clarkson walked out on stage, she was clad in a long T-shirt dress she layered with an oversized flannel shirt, a popular style in the '90s rock scene. She wore a pair of black platform boots, a black choker necklace, and large hoop earrings to top it all off.

But she wasn't done there. She gathered her long blonde hair into a messy ponytail and wore dark, dramatic eyeliner with a medium lip. The outfit was a far cry from what Clarkson would normally be spotted in, and the fact that she chose a themed outfit for a rock song was something fans appreciated immensely. When the song clip was posted to TikTok, it was quickly awash with flabbergasted fans.

"The hair the fit the makeup the song! What a stunner!" one fan wrote. "This is why she is who she is! KELLY F***ING CLARKSON!"

Another fan pointed out the details of the fit: "Love Kelly's look! Plaid shirt and black necklace high boots, looks so rockstar dope!"

One excited fan summed it up for the others very nicely: "That's my american idol."

With all the positive responses to Clarkson's clothing choices, we have to wonder whether she'll reprise this rocking choice when The Voice Season 23 begins. It's set to return on March 6. What style will the singer go with? We'll just have to wait and see.

