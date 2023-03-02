Kelly Clarkson Once Got Kicked Out of Sunday School

During an appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show, Cocaine Bear star Keri Russell recounted the time that as a child in Arizona, she and one of her friends got kicked out of a Brownies Girl Scout troop.



"We were just being too rambunctious," Russell said. "I think the word on the street is that they told our moms that we weren't invited back. We weren't brownie material. I don't know what to say. We loved it. I hold it dear."





READ MORE: Carrie Underwood Sports Hilariously Perfect Sweatshirt at Recent Tour Stop

Clarksonthis story with her own tale of being expelled from Sunday School."My friend Mary and I, we were laughing at something else in Sunday School," Clarkson explained. "You know when you're a kid, you can't stop. The Sunday School teacher was very sensitive in the first place and probably shouldn't have been a youth leader. This was not her forte. So we laughed, and then we tried to stop. I'm so respectful, but I could not stop laughing. We got kicked out, and I'm like, 'Oh my God. Who gets kicked out of Sunday School?' I felt bad. I think about her to this day, but once you start laughing, it's hard to stop."Russell's answer to Clarkson's question about who gets run off by troop leaders and Sunday School teachers?: "cool people."Some things never change, considering Clarkson's laugher over both stories. In all, both sound like cases of kids being kids in ways that disrupted proceedings and annoyed the wrong adult.Russell also talked about a teenage experience that went much better. She confirmed that she was on theat the same time as Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling, Christina Aguilera and other future superstars. Clarkson found out about this famous cast after the fact because, as she put it, "I was poor, I'm going to be honest with you. I only had the basic cable channels."