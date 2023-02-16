Kelly Clarkson joined Access Hollywood hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover to chat about her career, being the first woman to host the NFL Honors, as well as what she's up to with her popular daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.



But there was one question she was faced with that many viewers have likely asked at one point or another that made for a truly enlightening interview: How does she choose the covers she sings on her "Kellyoke" segment?





The Access Hollywood hosts dressed up their set to become a special "Kellyoke Bar" just for Clarkson. Sipping on her favorite wine, she chatted with Lopez and Hoover about everything from spilling wine all over her shirt when hanging out with Blake Shelton to how she chooses her Kellyoke tunes.Clad in a purple bib provided by Access Hollywood to keep her from spilling wine all over herself on the segment, as Shelton witnessed, Clarkson was all smiles, even when she addressed why she won't perform certain songs on her talk show."What people don't realize is you have to get them approved by the writers, and so people keep asking me, why won't you cover this artist? It's not that I don't want to. It's just that sometimes people don't approve their songs," Clarkson explained."Maybe they just don't want to do it because they don't like doing that, or maybe it's going toward another project and they don't want to give it away,"she said. When Lopez and Hoover asked if it was about having the permission to perform said songs, "It's more about clearance," Clarkson confirmed.So, if there's a song you've been waiting for her to sing during her Kellyoke segment, it isn't because she isn't a fan -- chances are, she needs the clearance first. Don't lose hope, though. There's a chance your favorite artist is just a little bit of paperwork away from letting Clarkson croon their music.