Kelly Clarkson + Cher Swap Stories About Willie Nelson's Marijuana-Scented Tour Bus

Living pop culture legend Cher recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote the '70s edition of her decade-themed line of perfumes. As she's wont to do, Clarkson took the conversation down a hilarious rabbit hole with one aside about a country music legend's most infamous habit.

"I was shocked the '70s didn't smell like marijuana," Clarkson said. "I was like, oh, this one will obviously smell like Willie Nelson's bus."

Cher excitedly went into storytelling mode about her own Nelson encounters.

"Oh my God, I've been on Willie Nelson's bus, it smells exactly like marijuana," she shared. ""It was a terrible, old bus, but he was great. And just... drugs everywhere."

Clarkson then opened up about her own contact high experience in Nelson's weed-filled ride.

"It was laid out on the table, it was so amazing," she explained. "It was like as if you'd go into a store, like some old-school Airstream in LA and that's the store where they're selling. It was everything you kind of wanted it to be when you walked in, but then when you walked out you were definitely hungry."

Per its product description, Cher Decades 70's Couture Eau de Parfum is "warmed by golden notes of saffron and wrapped in velvety suede and musk."

In a 2019 interview with Rolling Stone, Nelson said cannabis helped him kick other vices and is the reason he's alive today.

"I wouldn't be alive. It saved my life, really. I wouldn't have lived... if I'd have kept drinking and smoking like I was when I was 30, 40 years old," Nelson said. "I think that weed kept me from wanting to kill people. And probably kept a lot of people from wanting to kill me, too -- out there drunk, running around."

