Kelly Clarkson Performs Classic Rock Song With 'Outer Banks' Star Charles Esten

Kelly Clarkson proved she could hang with The Boss himself on a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Channeling her inner Bruce Springsteen, the singer delivered a spirited rendition of one of the singer's biggest hits: "Glory Days". Except she had a bit of a surprise guest with her: Outer Banks star Charles Esten.

Esten was on hand to provide backing vocals for the Kellyoke segment as he played guitar. Together, the duo brought down the house with their performance. In addition to the "Glory Days" duet, he also sang his latest single, "One Good Move."

"He's one of the nicest humans you're ever going to meet," Clarkson gushed over her experience with Esten after the performance was over. . "People always talk about how rotten people can be. People can be awesome too -- that's Charles."

The Kellyoke karaoke part of The Kelly Clarkson Show has seen a wide variety of artists' songs covered throughout the show's time on air. From Blink-182 to Blondie, Clarkson's had just about every genre of music on there, and it was time for more Springsteen.

This isn't Clarkson's first foray into Springsteen territory. In 2020, she treated her audience to a heartfelt rendition of "Dancing in the Dark." Clearly, she's got a soft spot for The Boss's tunes.

Esten, who plays Ward Cameron on Outer Banks, took to Instagram on Sunday to express his excitement about appearing on Clarkson's show. He seemed equally excited to have spent time with Clarkson during the show.

"Had WAY too much fun with @kellyclarkson and @awkwafina AND got to sing twice (my current single #OneGoodMove AND #kellyoke!)," he wrote.

Esten has been working on promoting both his music career as well as his acting career. After seeing him belting out Springsteen with Clarkson, however, he might have won over a new subset of fans who may not have known him for his music, but his role on Outer Banks instead.