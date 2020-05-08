Kelly Clarkson's Nearly $10 Million California House is For Sale

The Voice coach and music superstar Kelly Clarkson's Los Angeles area home just hit the market with a price tag just under $10 million.

The Encino, California home, built in 2018, is selling for $9,995,000. For those of us without that kind of money sitting around, Zillow reports that monthly payments will likely cost over $50,000.

Compass Real Estate's listing highlights a gourmet kitchen, a private patio, a lounge area with a huge walk-in closet, a temperature-controlled wine cellar and a master suite "like no other." There's also a two-level guest house and an outdoor area with a firepit and a fully equipped kitchen with a pizza oven.

Additional amenities seen in Compass' photos of the property include a game room, a home theater and a swimming pool.

Overall, it's prime real estate and a practically new house, located in the San Fernando Valley.

The former American Idol winner and her husband Brandon Blackstock already had their lakeside mansion in Hendersonville, Tennessee on the market. That custom build from 2007 includes a saltwater pool, a sand volleyball court and a private movie theater. It's located near Nashville on Old Hickory Lake.

Even if the California home's absurdly beyond your price range, there's nothing wrong with passing time during the coronavirus pandemic by digitally snooping around a celebrity's property.

As they wait for both homes to sell, Clarkson and her family are staying at a quaint (yet hardly inexpensive) ranch in Montana.

"It's a really beautiful ranch and it's a nice getaway for our family," says Clarkson in a video posted on The Kelly Clarkson Show's YouTube account. "This is something Brandon and I have dreamed about since we were both kids. This is what we would call home."