Kelly Clarkson + Brandon Blackstock: Inside Their Meant-to-Be Love Story

Kelly Clarkson and her husband Brandon Blackstock have been married since 2013, and the American Idol alumn and her longtime love couldn't be any cuter. Blackstock also has a connection to the music world and based on their many links, they seemed destined to end up together.

Clarkson and her future husband first met in 2006 because his dad, Narvel Blackstock, was actually her manager at the time. When she was rehearsing backstage for the 2006 Academy of Country Music awards, she had a brief interaction with Blackstock for the first time. He was managing Rascal Flatts, who Clarkson was singing a duet with that night.

"This guy walks by, making everybody laugh. I said, 'I'm gonna end up with him. I know it,'" she told People.

Though her interest was peaked, nothing happened because Blackstock was married to Melissa Ashworth at the time. But the stars would soon align. Did I mention that his stepmother was Clarkson's mentor, Reba McEntire? They were totally meant to be.

Fast forward to 2012 when they reconnected at the Super Bowl, and Blackstock was single. Clarkson was set to perform "The National Anthem," and guess who was scheduled for "America the Beautiful?" Well, that would be Blake Shelton. But guess who his manager was? That's right, none other than Brandon Blackstock.

"I was so nervous because it wasn't that I didn't want to suck for the millions of people watching, I didn't want to suck because I was trying to impress a guy," Clarkson told People. "I wanted him to be like, 'Damn.' It had nothing to do with the Super Bowl!"

"We didn't even know each other, but he had walked past me once and there was a moment in my crazy head," she said. "He thought I hated him, too. When I finally confessed that, 'I really dig you,' He was so shocked because he thought I hated him. I hadn't let on that I liked him. Inside I was like, 'Ask me out!' but outside I was like, 'I love being single and coming home every night alone. It's awesome.'"

When they finally went out for their first date, Clarkson was a little nervous because of the timing.

"One of my superhero idols is Whitney Houston, and the day she died was our first date. I was like "This is a bad omen," she told Cosmopolitan.

But that didn't stop them. Nine months later, they were engaged, and they finally tied the knot in 2013. Blackstock had two children from his previous marriage, Savannah and Seth, but Clarkson was anxious to extend their family ASAP.

I'm officially Mrs. Blackstock 🙂 We got married yesterday at Blackberry Farms in TN, the most beautiful place ever! pic.twitter.com/vYYqopBAcr — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) October 21, 2013

"When you get married, it's like official," she told People following her 2013 wedding. "You're starting a family and we want to have more children, so we're just excited."

They had a low key ceremony at Blackberry Farms in Tennessee, which is what they wanted. You get a small glimpse in Blackstock's Valentine's Day post to his wife.

In 2014, the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter River Rose.

In 2016, son Remington Alexander (Remy) followed.

After having kids, Clarkson's career continued to thrive. She has been a coach on The Voice for multiple seasons and even got her own talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. Despite her busy schedule, she remains entirely in love with her husband and passionately dedicated to their children. We wish the happy couple many more years of wedded bliss!