Helen Mirren appeared on a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson show and chatted about her role on the Yellowstone prequel 1923 alongside Harrison Ford. Specifically, Mirren talked about the small town of Butte, Montana, where the show is filmed. Clarkson knew all about the location Mirren was referring to -- she owns a ranch one hour north of where the show films -- and the two women bonded over the fact that they have shopped at the same Walmart.

"I know there's one store in Butte, and it's Walmart," Clarkson says. "So I love that Dame Helen has been to Butte."

Mirren laughed and said, "That's true!" when Clarkson mentioned the store.

"That's where I get groceries because where I live is super remote, so that's where I drive to get milk," Clarkson continues.

"I know that Walmart very well, like the back of my hand," Mirren adds.

"I just love that you've walked the aisles of that Walmart," Clarkson says, laughing.

Clarkson's ranch is called Warren Peak Ranch. The singer purchased it for $10.4 million and previously lived in it with her now-former husband, Brandon Blackstock. Clarkson retained ownership of the ranch after she filed for divorce in 2020. Clarkson has shared photos of the ranch throughout the years, and it includes an authentic log cabin that features a rustic style and a real wood-burning fireplace. The ranch also has plenty of land for riding horses as well as a running stream. See photos here.

1923 premiered on Paramount+ on Dec. 18, 2022, telling the story of the challenges faced by the fictional Dutton family in the early 20th century. The series succeeded previous prequel, 1883, which starred Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. Both shows are part of the Yellowstone world that began with the original drama starring Kevin Costner and which premiered on Paramount+ in June 2018.

