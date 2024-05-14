Kelly Clarkson Admits To Taking Weight-Loss Medication But Denies Ozempic Rumors

Kelly Clarkson dives into detail on what is helping her on her weight loss journey. On an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, she interviewed Whoopi Goldberg and was taken aback by how great Whoopi looked at 68.

Clarkson said with a smile, "Every time I run into you, you look younger! You're like Benjamin Button. It's like crazy every time you walk in!"

Goldberg responded matter-of-factly, "First of all, it's all the weight I've lost. I've lost almost two people. I am doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help, and it's been really good for me."

Kelly Clarkson Breaks Down Her Journey

It opened up the gates for Clarkson to dive into detail on her weight loss journey as well. She detailed how she was scared for so long, saying, "My doctor chased me for two years, and I was like, 'No, I'm afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems. Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, but it's not. It's something else."

Ozempic does help with weight loss, but it takes on a different task rather than the traditional form of helping to burn fat. It's a prescribed medication that satiates hunger. It slows down the digestion process and effectively shuts down the natural impulses to eat.

Clarkson emphasizes that she doesn't have that problem. She explains that what she takes is "something that aids in helping break down the sugar." Naturally, she takes it because her body "doesn't do it right."

Clarkson and Goldberg delved further, revealing just how far they came in their weight loss journey. Before they began taking their medication, Goldberg said she was 300 lbs. For Clarkson, she said, "My heaviest, I was like 203 [lbs.] And I'm like 5'3 and a half."

It's not just medication, though. She spoke with People Magazine about how her new lifestyle habits. In addition to walking New York City, a lot of it came from actively listening to her doctor and changing up her diet. "I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor — a couple of years I didn't," she said, "And 90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!"