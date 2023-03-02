Kelly Clarkson Drops Jaws With Tracksuit-Inspired Gucci Dress

Kelly Clarkson's Dallas Cowboys-inspired dress garnered the most attention following her hosting gig at the 12th annual NFL Honors, which was held on Feb. 9 in Phoenix. Yet on the red carpet, she brought an equally stunning look: an Adidas tracksuit-inspired turtleneck gown.



The three white stripes on the sleeves and shoulders lent a sporty look that was appropriate for the occasion. It's an equally formal outfit, between its long train and the prestigious Gucci name, which wraps under Adidas' classic Trefoil logo.



"Inspired by the '80s and '90s, emblematic House's motifs mix with those of the historic sportswear brand Adidas resulting in a series of hybrid looks," reads the product description.



Outfit envy is likely to give way to sticker shock when you learn that this silk viscose piece from the fall 2022 collection goes for a whopping $17,500.





There'sin the Adidas and Gucci crossover collection, with selections that reflect how "retro aesthetics become intrinsically contemporary as they proclaim there are no rules when it comes to dressing up." In line with Gucci's legacy, the line includesof various sizes and stylesClarkson was the first woman to host NFL Honors, which took place the Thursday beforeShe toldthat she was initially hesitant to fill that role as a pro sports outsider."I had mixed feelings. ... I was like, 'Now, wait, I'm not involved in sports ball whatsoever,'" she said. "'Shouldn't you ask someone who's involved in the sports community?'"Following the show, Clarkson expressed her gratitude on social media for her history-making hosting gig."Thank you so much @NFL honors!," she wrote on. "I had such a good time hosting tonight. See you at the Super Bowl!"





