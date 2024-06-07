kelly-clarkson-absolutely-crashed-and-burned-when-attempting-this-bon-jovi-classic

Kelly Clarkson took Jon Bon Jovi's classic rock ballad, "Blaze of Glory," quite literally when she recently covered it. The American Idol champ and TV host went down in a spectacular blaze of not-so-glorious notes while giving the tune a shot on her show.

Clarkson openly acknowledged her disastrous attempt to sing Jon Bon Jovi's "Blaze of Glory" during the latest edition of Kellyoke on Thursday (June 6). To crank up the pressure, the Bon Jovi frontman himself was there, front and center, catching the disaster unfold.

In a new blooper reel from The Kelly Clarkson Show segment, the singer refers to the 1990 hit as "the song that almost killed me."

"I just can't read, whatever," she explained. "I know that song, but in rehearsal, I messed it up like a gazillion times."

In the final moments, Bon Jovi, a guest on the talk show's latest episode, emerges and warmly embraces the pop star.

"I can't say the right words!" an exasperated Clarkson tells the rock legend.

Fans React to Kelly Clarkson's 'Blaze of Glory' Goofs

Of course, fans only know Kelly Clarkson botched "Blaze of Glory" because she shared the bloopers. The show also featured the "Since U Been Gone" crooner covering the song flawlessly (presumably after several takes).

Regardless, Clarkson fans rallied behind the beloved pop star in the comments to her blooper reel on YouTube.

"Poor Kells...she is so genuine and real. Thank you Jon for saving our girl from disarray," one fan wrote about the cover gaffe. "You have got guts to get in front of the world and show us all that you are human. You make mistakes. Your still the best !!!", a second fan added. "You can sing all the wrong words and still sound amazing!!! Jon always being the awesome person he is!!!" a third fan exclaimed.

Yet another fan noted how Kelly gained their respect for owning the mistakes. "Other singers would blame the band, the lights, the cameraman, the sound effect man or even the inflation for not be able to sing, and then would leave the stage angry and making tantrums ... Love Kelly and how honest she is with everything," they wrote.

The power ballad was reportedly recorded by Jon Bon Jovi at the request of actor Emilio Estevez, who wanted to use Bon Jovi's "Wanted Dead or Alive" for the Young Guns II soundtrack. However, Bon Jovi felt that the song's lyrics, which focus on the band's constant touring, did not align with the Western film's theme. This request inspired him to write "Blaze of Glory," a song with lyrics more fitting for the movie.