Kellie Pickler Sells Nashville Home Following Husband's Suicide

Kellie Pickler looks to finally be ready to take on her life's next big chapter after her late husband, Kyle Jacobs, took his own life in 2023. Per TMZ, via property records the publication obtained, Pickler closed on the 4-bed, 5-bath custom-built Nashville home on May 15 for $2.3 million.

The now-former home of Pickler and Jacobs went on the market in November 2023 for $2.89 million. Since the tragedy, Pickler has honored Jacobs in many ways. She held a private ceremony in Tennessee months after his passing.

"Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way," Pickler said to PEOPLE shortly before the ceremony. "It has truly touched my soul and it's helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers."

Pickler even returned to the stage a month ago in April. It was the first time she'd done so since Jacobs' death. It was a performance meant to honor both Patsy Cline and Kyle Jacobs in equal measure.

"I will say that I am incredibly honored to be a part of honoring Ms. Patsy Cline. She is a huge reason why I fell in love with music. My husband and I actually wrote this song together, gosh, over a decade ago. The last time I was here in the Ryman Auditorium was with him on a date night. And I know he is here with us tonight," Pickler said.

Kellie Pickler May Have Sold Their Tennessee Home, But She'll Always Remember Kyle Jacobs

When speaking to PEOPLE, Pickler emphasized how strong her bond with Jacobs always was and always will be. "One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don't know what to do, 'do nothing, just be still,'" she said. "I have chosen to heed his advice."

