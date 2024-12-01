Kellie Pickler Is Going To Court Against Her Late Husband's Parents

Kellie Pickler has taken her late husband's parents to court in a dispute against his property. Her spouse, Kyle Jacobs, committed suicide in February 2023. She alleges that his parents took some of his property behind her back.

In Touch obtained court records that show that the singer has filed a petition against his parents, Reed and Sharon Jacobs. They are the co-administrators of Kyle's estate.

The petition explains that, "A dispute has arisen amongst the parties regarding certain personal property allegedly [Kyle's] possession prior to his death."

Apparently, Reed and Sharon Jacobs curated a "List of Assets" that demanded Pickler hand over. However, those items she either "does not have in her possession or over which right, title and possession are disputed."

They requested several of Kyle's items, including his guns, guitars, jewelry, swords, school awards, instruments, technology, and baseball card albums. A rather exhaustive list.

Kellie wants the parents to produce a list of the items they took from her home and return them. They, however, state that she invited them to take the items.

Property Dispute Issued As Kyle Jacobs' Parents Want His Items From His Wife, Kellie Pickler

Reed and Sharon Jacobs, in response to Pickler's petition to recover her late spouse's items, have accused Kellie of withholding items belonging to the estate. They have ordered she hand the items over as they deny her claims of disputed property rights.

Reed and Sharon Jacobs brought up Kellie's and Kyle's prenup, which displayed the ownership of property. They wish for her petition to be dismissed.

The parents-in-law have admitted to visiting her home and retrieving some items. However they claim they were invited to do so. They say they visited "at the express invitation of [Kellie] and her counsel whom they met to discuss the transfer of items belonging to the estate."

They say that Kellie put aside the items in the garage for them to collect. Therefore, they don't believe they need to provide her with a list of what was taken.

This makes for quite a messy legal battle, which is the last thing anyone wants in the aftermath of such a tragic loss.

The case is still ongoing.