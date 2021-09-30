Premiere: Kelley Mickwee's 'Let's Just Pretend (We're Holding Hands)' is a Hopeful Story of Unrequited Love

Texas singer-songwriter Kelley Mickwee shares her first original release since her 2014 debut record You Used to Live Here. Boomtown to Bust, an A-side and B-side single being released on vinyl on Oct. 1, features the title track and the buoyant "Let's Just Pretend (We're Holding Hands)," a hopeful story of longing.

"Let's Just Pretend (We're Holding Hands)" is a line Dan Dyer texted to me and said 'let's write it'! He had seen it on Instagram I think, during lockdown days. I quickly starting humming this melody for the chorus in my head and once Ben heard it we were off and running," Mickwee says. "Had it written rather quickly, before Dan and I even had a chance to sit down to write it! It flirts with being a 'Covid' song but really, like 'Boomtown to Bust,' it's a story of unrequited love, yet it's hopeful. Speaking of love, I love what Jonathan Tyler played on the electric guitar on this one. That, and the accordion, really give it that extra little push into that juicy Texas 'The Mavericks' kinda sound, which was completely unintentional, but welcomed."

Watch the video for "Let's Just Pretend (We're Holding Hands)" below.

Mickwee is a member of Kevin Russell's Shinyribs' Shiny Soul Sisters and the Americana group The Trishas, alongside Jamie Lin Wilson, Liz Foster and Savannah Welch.

"It's been way too long since I have released music that is all mine," Mickwee says in a press release. "I'm so proud of how these songs turned out, and it just felt like the right time to put new music out and see if people are still interested in what I'm doing on my own."

