Keith Whitley's Widow Lorrie Morgan Honors Late Icon On 35th Anniversary of His Death

What is grief but love persevering? It's not an easy day for Lorrie Morgan. She's mourning the passing of icon Keith Whitley 35 years later in a moving post. Even after all this time, it's still difficult for her to accept he's gone.

Whitley passed away at his Tennessee home on May 9, 1989. The singer died from alcohol intoxication, having battled alcoholism for a number of years. In her Facebook post, Morgan wished that Whitley would have been around to watch his children grow and start families of their own.

She wrote, "Today is always a sad day for me and my kids and all the Whitley's . Today marks 35 years that Keith passed away. Still so hard to accept after all this time. I wish he could see his children and grandchildren so much. He has new flowers on his grave from all of us. So pretty. I wish I could go by and set with him awhile, but I'm on my way to Canada. Jesse Keith is on The Grand Ole Opry tonight paying tribute to his dad. We will all be listening from the bus. Love to Morgan and Parker and Preston and Jesse, Kristen, Tuff, Kimber and Kallie. I wish I could hug you all."

Keith Whitley's Son Mourns Father

Jesse Keith Whitley found a new way to honor his dad. He partnered with Eric Lee Beddingfield to produce a new song about his father. It's a musical tribute to Whitley and his legacy in country music. It features archival footage from Whitley's own performances. In his own message, Jesse wished that his father was still around.

He wrote, "Day never gets any easier we somehow learn to deal with it in a different way. If you could only see the amount of people you continue to touch and influence. The love so many devoted fans still have for you, you wouldn't believe it's true. Because that's the type of person you were."

He continued, "To say your missed is an understatement and when I say we are so incredible proud of your accomplishments I speak for everyone whose ever came in contact with your music in some way shape form or fashion. 35 years later this one is for you, I love you pop. Until we meet again."