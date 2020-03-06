Woman Buys a Stranger's Convenience Store Snacks, Then Realizes It Was Keith Urban

You never know what might happen when you choose to pay it forward. That's what one kind-hearted New Jersey woman learned during a routine stop at Wawa back in 2018.

According to Philly.com, substitute teacher Ruth Reed stopped in the Medford, New Jersey convenience store in August of 2018. When she was in line, Reed noticed the man in front of her was a few dollars short when it came time to pay for a few snacks. She had made a habit of paying it forward during her trips to the local Wawa, and decided to jump into action. Reed had no idea that the man in line was actually Keith Urban, who was in town preparing for a show at the nearby BB&T Pavilion.

After paying for his purchases, the country star thanked Reed and asked for her name.

"I asked him his and told me it was Keith," she shared on Facebook. "I said that he did look like Keith Urban and he said he was. I didn't believe him."

Read More: Watch a 16-Year-Old Keith Urban Audition for an Australian Talent Show

It was until Urban's bodyguard confirmed his identity that Reed realized her luck. Keith happily took a photo with Reed, who was visibly surprised at the encounter, just outside of the Wawa.

It just goes to show that a little kindness can go a long way.

Keith Urban will host the 2020 ACM Awards for the first time on Sunday, April 5 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The ACM Male Artist of the Year nominee also released a brand new song, "God Whispered Your Name."

For more on Keith Urban, check out his teenage auction for an Australian talent show and read about his relationship with his wife, Nicole Kidman.

This article was originally published in August of 2018, but we loved it so much, we're sharing it again. It has since been updated.

Now Watch: Songs from the 2000s That Will Become Country Classics

oembed rumble video here