Keith Urban, Stevie Nicks to Perform Free New Year's Eve Concert in Nashville

Rock legend and longtime Fleetwood Mac member Stevie Nicks will perform alongside headliner Keith Urban on New Year's Eve during Nashville's annual Music City Midnight concert.

"To have someone of the caliber and stature of Stevie Nicks join Keith Urban on stage is an incredible way to cap off the year," said Nashville Mayor John Cooper in a news release (as quoted by the Tennessean). "Nashville has worked hard to grow New Year's Eve into a world-class event that brings global attention and economic impact to the city. Considering the evening's diverse lineup, national broadcast coverage, and the addition of a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame artist to the program, it's clear that these efforts are working."

The free concert will be hosted at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. Portions of the New Year's Eve show often get covered live by CNN and NBC.

Read More: The 10 Best Keith Urban Songs, Ranked

Additional performers include country stars Ashley McBryde, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Amanda Shires and Kalie Shorr as well as The Struts, Bren Joy, DJ Dave Aude and the Fisk Jubilee Singers.

As the clock strikes midnight and 2020 begins in the central time zone, a fireworks display will accompany the annual Music Note Drop.

It's not Nicks' first time rubbing shoulders with country music stars. This year alone, she cut "Prove You Wrong" with Maren Morris and Sheryl Crow while the Highwomen, featuring Morris and Shires, shared a cover of Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain."